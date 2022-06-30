Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: The Russians are advancing near Verkhnokamyanka and storming near the Lysychansk Oil Refinery

On the morning of June 30, the Russian army in the Luhansk region attacked near the village of Verkhnokamyanka and stormed near the Lysychansk refinery.

The head of oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

Also, the Russian army does not abandon its intentions to block Lysychansk and take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

In addition, Russia does not stop shelling the territory along the Siversky Donets River. Both banks are under fire (both from the side of Sievierodonetsk and from the side of Lysychansk). Donsody district is under constant fire pressure.