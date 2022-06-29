The Czech company will hand over three modern Bivoj reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

The Czech company Jablotron plans to hand over three modern Bivoj reconnaissance drones to Ukraine in the near future. They noted that the Ukrainian military has already been trained.

The edition Novinky writes about it.

In general, the company will hand over the entire complex to the Armed Forces, which includes three drones, a control station, an antenna, and an installation to launch a drone.

"If we are talking about a radio signal, it can be sent at a distance of 50 to 60 kilometers. It is the radius that it can collect data from and return,” said company representatives.

In addition, they emphasize that the drone can be operated by only one operator because it has an autonomous mode and knows where to fly.

The designers also made a modification of such a drone, which can carry ammunition. Thus it turns from reconnaissance to shock.