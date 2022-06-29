Government proposes to impose sanctions against KVN leader Maslyakov and other club members for performances in Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to impose sanctions against Oleksandr Maslyakov, the long-time leader of the Club of the Funny and Clever (KVN), the director of AMIK. The government is also asking for sanctions against the jury and KVN members who performed in the occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government calls on the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on these people and companies for five years. In addition to Maslyakov, the list includes Russians who were members of the jury during performances in the Crimea: TV presenter Valdis Pelsh, singer Pelageya Telegina, TV presenter Vadym Halygin, gymnast Nikita Nagorny, State Duma deputy Sangadzhi Tarbayev and others.

The list also includes KVN players, namely Serhiy Pershin, Oleksiy Kryvenya, Maksym Konyukhov, Konstantin Butusov, Svitlana Malyutkina, Sultan Nugaibekov, Roman Safonov and many others.

The government is also asking for sanctions against Russian companies Canon.Ru LLC and AMIK Television Creative Association LLC.