Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces neutralized the Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in two directions, and Russian troops continue attempts to block Lysychansk

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening report on the situation at the front as of the evening of June 29. The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissya areas , the military commissariats of Belarus are conducting an inspection of the assigned composition and the possibility of mobilization in certain regions.

, the military commissariats of Belarus are conducting an inspection of the assigned composition and the possibility of mobilization in certain regions. In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians continue to intensify the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. Russian troops fired on Turya and Luhivka, Sumy oblast, and launched an air strike on Uhroidy.

the Russians continue to intensify the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. Russian troops fired on Turya and Luhivka, Sumy oblast, and launched an air strike on Uhroidy. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian military fired from tanks, mortars, artillery, and jet artillery on Kharkiv, Bazaliyivka, Pryshib, Shestakove, Ruska Lozova, Verkhniy Saltiv, Ivanivka, and Zamulivka.

the Russian military fired from tanks, mortars, artillery, and jet artillery on Kharkiv, Bazaliyivka, Pryshib, Shestakove, Ruska Lozova, Verkhniy Saltiv, Ivanivka, and Zamulivka. In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy regroups troops and holds previously occupied frontiers. The Russians fired on Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Mykilske, Hrushuvakha, and Dovhenke. The occupiers also launched an air strike near Husarivka.

the enemy regroups troops and holds previously occupied frontiers. The Russians fired on Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Mykilske, Hrushuvakha, and Dovhenke. The occupiers also launched an air strike near Husarivka. In the Donetsk direction , the Russian army with the support of artillery is trying to block Lysychansk and take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired on Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka, and Siversk. The Russians carried out an air strike in the area of ​​the Lysychansk refinery. The enemy used sabotage and reconnaissance groups to support the offensive in the Verkhnokamyanka area. Ukrainian soldiers found and neutralized them. The remnants of the occupiersʼ sabotage and reconnaissance groups fled.

, the Russian army with the support of artillery is trying to block Lysychansk and take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired on Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka, and Siversk. The Russians carried out an air strike in the area of ​​the Lysychansk refinery. The enemy used sabotage and reconnaissance groups to support the offensive in the Verkhnokamyanka area. Ukrainian soldiers found and neutralized them. The remnants of the occupiersʼ sabotage and reconnaissance groups fled. In the Kramatorsk direction , Russia did not conduct active hostilities, firing artillery at the Tetyanivka area.

, Russia did not conduct active hostilities, firing artillery at the Tetyanivka area. In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian military fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops with the artillery of various calibers near Klynove, Rozdolivka, Vyymka, and Ivano-Daryivka. They launched an air strike near the village of Vidrodzhennya and tried to advance to improve the tactical situation in the Spirny area, but were unsuccessful and withdrew. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized the enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups near Berestove.

the Russian military fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops with the artillery of various calibers near Klynove, Rozdolivka, Vyymka, and Ivano-Daryivka. They launched an air strike near the village of Vidrodzhennya and tried to advance to improve the tactical situation in the Spirny area, but were unsuccessful and withdrew. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized the enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups near Berestove. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians fired mortars, barrel, and jet artillery at Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka, Vesele, Pavlivka, Bilohiriia, Inzhenerny, Olhivsky, Preobrazhenka, and Huliaipole. In addition, the Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on civilian infrastructure near Orikhove and Scherbaky.

the Russians fired mortars, barrel, and jet artillery at Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka, Vesele, Pavlivka, Bilohiriia, Inzhenerny, Olhivsky, Preobrazhenka, and Huliaipole. In addition, the Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on civilian infrastructure near Orikhove and Scherbaky. In the South Buh directions, the enemy fired on civilian and military infrastructure from artillery and jet artillery and regrouped troops.

the enemy fired on civilian and military infrastructure from artillery and jet artillery and regrouped troops. In the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the Russians continue the measures of the administrative-police regime. The collection of personal information of local residents, compulsory certification, and prohibition of the population to enter the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities are underway.

Some units of the Russian Armed Forces, which were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine to restore combat capability, cannot be replenished because their servicemen do not want to take part in the war against Ukraine. Personnel who refused to take part in the war are released, they are trying to be prosecuted.