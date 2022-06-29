The occupiers of the Russian Federation partially seized Khersonoblenergo. Control over individual power grids is lost

Representatives of the occupation administration of Russian-occupied Kherson on June 27, together with Russian FBS employees and a local collaborator, seized certain facilities owned by Khersonoblenergo (Oblast energy provider) and providing electricity to the oblastʼs residents.

This was reported on the company website.

Thus, "Khersonoblenergo" partially lost control over the maintenance of power grids in Kherson oblast. The occupation authorities are currently pressuring workers and forcing them to cooperate with the Russians.

During the seizure of the enterprise, the Russian occupiers introduced the so-called new "leader" named Zhakhanovich. Khersonoblenergo notes that this person has nothing to do with the executive bodies of the enterprise, and adds that the only legal head is Iрor Safronov.

The management of Khersonoblenerho has already appealed to law enforcement agencies about the capture of the enterprise.

Currently, the supply of electricity to the territory of Kherson oblast is carried out from the controlled territory of Ukraine exclusively by Ukrainian suppliers. Payment for the delivered products is made only in the national currency of Ukraine, in hryvnias.

"All other possible calculations are fraud," Khersonoblenerho stressed.