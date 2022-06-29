An international working group set up by the United States has blocked $ 30 billion in assets of sanctioned Russians

The international working group "Russian Elite, Proxies and Oligarchs" (REPO) has blocked the assets of Russians under sanctions in the amount of more than $ 30 billion.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

The US Treasury Department clarified that most of these are assets in the accounts.

In 100 days, REPO has immobilized the assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the amount of approximately $ 300 billion.

Yachts and other vessels owned, maintained, or controlled by Russian-sanctioned, including Amadea, Tango, Amore Vero, Rahil, and Phi, were also detained or frozen. The luxury real estate of such Russians was also confiscated or frozen.

In addition, REPO restricted Russiaʼs access to the global financial system, which made it difficult for Russia to purchase the technology needed to wage war in Ukraine.

REPO members are updating and expanding the legal framework that would allow freezing, arresting, confiscating and disposing of Russian sanctioned assets, for example, under criminal law.

The working group also works with the private sector and other countries to facilitate the effective implementation of sanctions.