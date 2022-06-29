Russian troops destroyed and damaged 100 sports facilities in Ukraine

Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Hutzayt stated that the Russians have already destroyed and damaged 100 sports facilities in Ukraine.

This was reported on the government website.

According to the Minister, the amount of losses has now reached approximately $ 130-140 million.

84 sports facilities have been damaged to varying degrees, and 16 have been completely or partially destroyed. Most destroyed objects are in Donbas — 44.

"The enemy is destroying the civilian infrastructure, which includes sports also, purposefully and cynically. So they are trying to break our economy, to break ourselves — to intimidate and make us desperate. But they will not succeed. Sport in Ukraine has been, is, and always will be," said Vadym Hutzayt.

He added that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will continue to build modern world-class sports facilities, as it was in previous years.

In 2020-2021, 171 facilities were built and reconstructed in Ukraine. Among them — 7 pools, 42 stadiums, 80 sports grounds, 40 sports complexes, 2 ice arenas.