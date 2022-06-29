The court sent to prison for 15 years a Ukrainian who together with the Russian army tried to capture Zaporizhzhia oblast

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 15 years in prison with confiscating the property for trying to seize Zaporizhzhia oblast as a Russian army member.

This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday, June 29.

Thus, in early March 2022, a citizen of Ukraine, being in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk oblast, voluntarily joined the ranks of the military "DNR", where he was appointed commander of the department. Later, as part of the Russian army, he attacked Ukraine in order to capture Zaporizhzhia oblast. After clashes with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he was taken prisoner and later arrested.