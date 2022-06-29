Poland has included the anti-war game This War of Mine in the extracurricular school program

The Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education has included the anti-war survival simulator This War of Mine by the Polish studio 11 bit studios in the schoolʼs extracurricular reading program.

A detailed plan of lectures has been prepared for teachers, which allows to introduce the game into the educational process. An information brochure of 62 pages was also prepared, which is devoted to the lives of people during the occupation on the example of This War of Mine and the collection of the writer Tadeusz Borowski "Farewell to. Mary". Based on it, students (high school students) will be able to draw conclusions after lectures.

This War of Mine can be downloaded from the Polish government website.