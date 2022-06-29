Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops try to surround Lysychansk, attack the Bakhmut direction and storm the Slovyansk direction

The General Staff released operational information at 06:00 on the Russian invasion. Russian troops continue to try to surround Lysychansk, with partial success attack in the Bakhmut direction and storm the Slovyansk direction.

The combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is being checked in the Volyn and Polissya areas. According to available information, for the period from June 28 to July 16 of this year in Gomel oblast it is planned to hold military meetings with conscripts. According to the meeting plans, the formation of separate infantry battalions of territorial troops and the conduct of combat coordination will be worked out.

The threat of air and missile strikes from the territory of Belarus on objects on the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians are holding up to three battalion tactical groups of 1 tank and 20 all-military armies and airborne units in the border areas in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Russian troops fired artillery at the positions of the Armed Forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

To fire on the border areas of Sumy oblast, the Russians are deploying "Grad" multiple rocket launchers in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian units are focusing their efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions. The enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Kutuzivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops are storming to reach the border Bohorodychne — Krasnopillya and attack Barvinkovo and Slovyansk.

The Russian army fired on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Mayaki and Serebryanka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians continue to try to surround Lysychansk and fight in the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy continues its offensive in the direction of Vovchoyarivka — Verkhnokamyanka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is advancing in the directions of Medna Ruda — Klynove. It is partially successful, it is fixed in the northern part of Klinovy and near the E-40 highway (near the Uglehirskaya TPP). The occupiers strengthened the group with one battalion tactical group.

The occupiers moved up to two battalion tactical groups from the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions to the Novopavlovsk direction.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Zaporizhzhia directions. Systematically fires on units of the Armed Forces.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the Russian units focus their main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers and preventing a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces in the Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops moved to one battalion tactical group to strengthen their units.

In the Mykolayiv direction for cover of areas of concentration of the armament and military equipment the aggressor in addition developed the S-300VM antiaircraft missile battery.

In the north-western part of the Black Sea, the Russian Black Sea Fleet continues to block maritime communications and conduct reconnaissance. Three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.