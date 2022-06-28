The Cabinet of Ministers has created the position of Commissioner for Displaced Persons

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created the position of Commissioner for Internally Displaced Persons. This person will also be the Deputy Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The press service of the government writes about it.

"On June 28, the government supported the proposal of the Ministry of Reintegration to introduce the position of the IDP Commissioner, a key official in the state who protects the rights of displaced citizens," the statement said.

It was stressed that the Commissioner will coordinate the formation and implementation of state policy on displaced people. An appointment for this position will take place soon.