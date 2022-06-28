Artillery, MLRS and air defense. Reznikov told what weapons the Ukrainian military has mastered and is mastering

Ukrainian servicemen are trained and mastered modern weapons in Great Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, France and Germany.

This was announced by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.

The main focus is on training specialists in the application of:

large-caliber self-propelled and trailed artillery systems;

multiple rocket launchers;

means of artillery reconnaissance, including radar;

air defense equipment;

different types of wheeled and tracked vehicles;

demining systems, including underwater;

different types of ships and their weapons systems, including anti-ship.

The Ukrainian military has already mastered 155 mm M777, FH-70, M109, Ceasar and PzH 2000 artillery systems, M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Crab self-propelled artillery units, as well as a significant number of M113 and FV-103 armored combat vehicles, Bushmaster, Senator, Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound, " the minister said.

Now, according to Reznikov, the Ukrainian military is mastering:

self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard 1A2;

Sundown class minesweepers;

VAB armored personnel carriers, M80-A infantry fighting vehicles;

conducting air reconnaissance and surveillance;

neutralization of explosives and demining, including underwater.

In addition, this week, with the support of the United Kingdom, a course of basic general military training for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began. "The first few hundred servicemen have already arrived for training. In total, the project is designed to train more than a thousand of our servicemen," Reznikov added.

He stressed that any weapon in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers becomes even more effective and they quickly master aviation and other types of high-tech weapons.