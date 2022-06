Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the OSCE to exclude Russia from the organization. He noted that Russia violates the principles of security in Europe.

Kuleba wrote about this in his Twitter.

"OSCE needs to make a choice: to allow Russia to ruin OSCE or find a way to suspend Russia," he said.

According to him, the OSCE membersʼ commitment to the ten principles of the Helsinki Final Act, which determine security in Europe, must be stronger than the brutal force that seeks to destroy them.