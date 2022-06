The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the head of the Kherson oblast state administration, Hennadiy Lahuta.

This was announced by the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the government Taras Melnyk.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Igor Dehner head of the State Labor Service. In late October, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the then head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Kozyr, and appointed Hennadiy Lahuta in his place.