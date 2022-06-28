The Russians are shelling Kharkiv, injuring five people in the city. Two people were killed and one was injured in Tsyrkuny

In the afternoon of June 28, Russian troops fired on Kharkiv oblast again.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Five people were hospitalized due to the shelling of the Kharkiv Industrialny District. The Russians hit the enterprise, and a house was also damaged. Two people died in Tsyrkuny, one person was injured.

Oleh Syniehubov emphasizes that there is no ground threat to Kharkiv at the moment. The Ukrainian military holds positions in the northern and northeastern directions. The Russian occupiers tried to break through, particularly in the northern direction, but without success.