Evening report of the General Staff: UAF repulsed the offensive in Kharkiv oblast and stopped the assault on Russia in the Slovyansk direction

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening report on the situation at the front as of the evening of June 28. The situation is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissya directions , the system of engineering equipment for defense positions in the border areas of Brest oblast, Belarus, continues to grow. From June 28 to July 16 in the Zhlobin district of Gomel oblast in Belarus, military meetings with conscripts are planned.

From June 28 to July 16 in the Zhlobin district of Gomel oblast in Belarus, military meetings with conscripts are planned. In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia maintains up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The Russians fired artillery at the Turya, Krasnopillya, Khmelivka, and Popivka districts in Sumy oblast and the village of Hirsk in Chernihiv oblast.

Russia maintains up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The Russians fired artillery at the Turya, Krasnopillya, Khmelivka, and Popivka districts in Sumy oblast and the village of Hirsk in Chernihiv oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Zolochiv, Slatyne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pechenihy, Korobochkyne, Rubizhne, Peremoha, Yavirske, Ruska Lozova, Tsyrkuny, Chepil, Ivanivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Vitrivka, and Svit. The Russian occupiers also fired on the northern part of Kharkiv and flew Ka-52 helicopters near the village of Yavirske. Ukrainian defenders repulsed the assault and forced the occupiers to withdraw in the areas of Dementiivka, Dovhalivka, and Zalyman. Russian troops conducted reconnaissance by drones near Kutuzivka and Tsyrkuny.

Ukrainian defenders repulsed the assault and forced the occupiers to withdraw in the areas of Dementiivka, Dovhalivka, and Zalyman. Russian troops conducted reconnaissance by drones near Kutuzivka and Tsyrkuny. In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped the Russian assault in the directions of the villages of Dolyna and Mazanivka. Russian troops withdrew. The Russians fired artillery in the areas of Adamivka, Krasnopillya, Dolyna, Dibrovne, Barvinkove, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha. Drone reconnaissance was conducted near the village of Dibrovne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army fired from multiple rocket launchers near Mayaky, Slovyansk, Zvanivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizny, and Zolotarivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy fired mortars and artillery shells at Lysychansk and Vovchoyarivka. The Russians are trying to take control of the Bakhmut — Lysychansk highway. The Russian army also tried to advance in the direction of Spirne settlement, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers fired from artillery and jet artillery near Berestove, Bilhorivka, Bakhmut, Klynove, Vershyna, Novoluhansk, Travneve, and Zaitseve. The enemy launched a missile and air strike on the Shumiv district.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia fired artillery at the areas of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Poltavka, Hirke, Staroukrainka, and Zaliznychne. The Russians struck with Ka-52 helicopters near Avdiivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling with artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Trudolyubivka, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Lyubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Kulbakyne, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske and Stepova Dolyna. Near Potiomkyne, Velyke Artakove and Oleksandrivka, Russian troops launched air strikes.

the enemy continued shelling with artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Trudolyubivka, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Lyubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Kulbakyne, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske and Stepova Dolyna. Near Potiomkyne, Velyke Artakove and Oleksandrivka, Russian troops launched air strikes. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, Russia is preparing two high-precision weapons carriers, the total volley of which is up to 16 Caliber cruise missiles.