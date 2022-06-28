Corruption, persecution and harassment. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating information about a criminal group of police officers in Kryvyi Rih

The State Bureau of Investigation is verifying information about the creation of a criminal group by police in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the Bureau press service.

"State Bureau of Investigation officers opened a criminal case on the fact of possible abuse of office by the leadership of the patrol police in Kryvyi Rih (Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The bureau also added a video of an unnamed military man claiming that a battalion of patrol police had set up a criminal group. It is involved in systematic corruption with a turnover of UAH 500,000. He also accused the patrol police of violating the rights of police officers, assaulting them, and sexually harassing female police officers.