There was an exchange of prisoners in the Mykolayiv Oblast. 16 servicemen were returned to Ukraine

In the Mykolayiv Oblast there was an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. It was conducted according to the formula "17 on 15", Ukrainian military intelligence reported.

The exchange took place on Tuesday, June 28. 16 Ukrainian servicemen are returning home, including 2 officers and 14 soldiers, as well as one civilian. Five of the released were seriously injured and needed immediate treatment.

In total, this is the 13th exchange of prisoners between the countries.