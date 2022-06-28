”Skhemy”: Russia pays soldiers for the war in Ukraine through “Gazprombank”

Russia pays soldiers for the war in Ukraine through Gazprombank. The West has not yet imposed sanctions against it.

This is stated in the investigation of the program "Skhemy".

Gazprombank, the only large Russian bank that has so far avoided large-scale Western sanctions, receives payments from European countries for Russian gas and oil.

At the same time, according to the "Skhemy", through this bank the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pays salaries and "combat surcharges" to the Russian military, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Journalists managed to identify servicemen from various military units of the Russian Federation, who are just now receiving money from Gazprombank for participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and to prove the systemic nature of the bankʼs cooperation with the Russian army command.

Thus, the bank through which European money passes for Russian gas and oil, at the same time serves as a wallet for salary payments to the Russian army for waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.