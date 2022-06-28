Canada will impose additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus. 15 Ukrainians are also subject to sanctions

Canada will impose additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus. In addition, 15 Ukrainians are subject to sanctions.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

These new actions, based on Canadaʼs already broad sanctions regime, include:

Imposing restrictions on six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defence sectors,

Sanctioning 15 Ukrainian individuals supporting the Russian occupation of Ukraine, and

Sanctioning 13 government and defence individuals and two entities in Belarus.

The prime minister also announced Canadaʼs intention to impose sanctions on state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and organizations controlled by high-ranking Russian government officials to counter the Kremlinʼs disinformation, which it uses to justify an unprovoked war in Ukraine.

Canada will also take additional and immediate measures to ban the export of certain advanced technologies that could improve Russiaʼs domestic defence capabilities, including quantum computers and advanced production equipment, related components, materials, software, and technology.

Canada has banned the export of advanced technology and goods that can be used in the production of weapons to Belarus, as well as the import and export of a wide range of luxury items between Canada and Belarus.

Finally, in coordination with the United States, Britain, and Japan, the Prime Minister announced Canadaʼs intention to impose a ban on imports of certain gold goods from Russia, excluding them from official international markets and further isolating Russia from international markets and the financial system.