Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: More than 40 people went missing after the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk, half of the wounded are in serious condition

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said it had already received more than 40 reports of missing persons in Kremenchuk after a Russian missile struck a shopping and entertainment center.

The PGO press service writes about it.

It was reported that according to the latest data, 13 people died due to the blow. Another 59 were hospitalized, half of them in serious condition, one person died from the injuries.

"So far, more than 40 applications have been received from citizens about the disappearance of their relatives," the agency said.

The prosecutorʼs office has already launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).