The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and ammunition depots in a day

The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made up to twenty combat sorties during the day. Ukrainian planes destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and ammunition depots.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this on Facebook.

"As a result of air strikes, the ammunition depot, the positions of two company tactical groups of the Russian occupiers were destroyed, several dozen armored combat vehicles and the enemyʼs manpower were destroyed," the statement said.

It is noted that the flights were made by Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers.