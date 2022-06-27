Radio Liberty: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian base built a month ago in the occupied part of Luhansk region

In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian military base, which was built less than a month ago.

This was reported by the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty.

Satellite images from the Planet.com service confirm that the targets of the probable Ukrainian missile attack on June 27 were an ammunition depot at the Cherkaska mine near the village of Zymohirya and a military facility built after June 9 in the neighboring village of Rodakove.

As a result of the secondary detonation of ammunition stored at these facilities, including missiles for rocket-propelled grenade launchers, dozens of buildings were damaged in Zymohirya and Rodakovo, and hundreds of people were evacuated to neighboring settlements.