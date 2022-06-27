The United States has imposed a 35% duty on permitted goods from Russia

US President Joe Biden has signed a law imposing a 35% duty on imports from Russia.

This was reported on the White House website.

These are goods that are not prohibited by sanctions. Tariffs have risen as a result of the suspension of the trade status of Russiaʼs most favored nation due to the war against Ukraine. A summit of G7 leaders took place on June 26 in Germany. Joe Biden then announced that G7 leaders had agreed on an embargo on Russian gold. On the same day, Japan imposed additional sanctions against Russia and banned the import of Russian gold.

On June 27, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, which will be imposed by the G7 countries. They will affect the defense industry, supply chains, services, and technology, as well as hundreds of individuals and companies.