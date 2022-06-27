PayPal allowed Ukrainians to make transfers without commission until September

The electronic payment system PayPal extended the preferential terms of transfers for Ukrainians until September — without paying a commission.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

"Since March 17, Ukrainians have been able to make money transfers from abroad, which has allowed them to support their relatives and raise funds for the army without hindrance. According to the first agreements, all payments until June 30 for Ukrainians were made without a fee. Now this term is extended till the end of September», is reported there.

According to the agency, during the four months of PayPalʼs work in Ukraine, Ukrainians created 200 thousand accounts there and transferred about $200 million in total.

"We are grateful to PayPal for the support and continue to work together. We hope that the next step will be the launch of business accounts for users from Ukraine," the Ministry stressed.