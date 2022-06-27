Ukraine has suspended a number of agreements with Russia in the field of nuclear safety

Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine terminates international agreements concerning cooperation between countries in the field of nuclear safety. The relevant order was signed by Acting Chairman of the SNRCU Oleh Korikov.

These are the following agreements:

Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Nuclear Safety of Ukraine and the Federal Supervision of Russia for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (signed in Vienna on September 19, 1996);

Agreement between the State Nuclear Regulatory Committee of Ukraine and the Federal Nuclear and Radiation Safety Supervision Authority on the exchange of information and cooperation in the field of safety regulation of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes (signed in Moscow on August 14, 2002).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was notified of the termination of these agreements.