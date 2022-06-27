The Russian army continues to fire on Kharkiv — two civilians were killed

During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers fired on Kyivsky and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts of the oblast. Two women were killed and five other civilians were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov reports about it.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit a schoolyard. Another hit the office building and damaged it. No one was injured.

A 21-year-old and a 57-year-old woman were killed in the shelling of Russians in the Chuhuiv district. Two more people were injured. Enemy shells hit farm buildings and damaged a street gas pipeline.

In the Kharkiv district, three more civilians were injured in Russian shelling during the day.