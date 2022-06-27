Russian troops launched a missile strike on Odesa oblast

The Russian army struck missiles in Odesa oblast from Tu-22M aircraft.

This was reported in the Odesa City Council.

As of 3:51 a.m. on June 27, six people were injured, including one child.

The occupiers hit a residential area of a peaceful village. The shelling set fire to several houses and outbuildings. The approximate area of the fire is 500 square meters.

Rescuers involved three units of equipment and 12 specialists to fight the fire.

Data on the destruction and casualties are currently being clarified.