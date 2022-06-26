Evening report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed Russian assaults in the areas of Dolyna, Kurulka and Mazanivka and inflicted significant losses in the area of Pavlivka

The General Staff released operational information as of 18:00. The Armed Forces successfully repulsed Russian assaults in the Dolyna, Kurulka, and Mazanivka districts and inflicted significant losses in the Pavlivka area.
- In the Volyn and Polissya directions, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the preparation of sabotage and reconnaissance groups by separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation for their further actions in Ukraine is noted.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russian Federation maintains separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Civil and military infrastructure near Hrynivka and Yanzhulivka was shelled.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various calibers at the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Chepil, Chuhuiv, Zolochiv, and Mospanovo. He struck air strikes near Yavirsky, Dementievka and Zamulivka. He tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of the Dementiyivka settlement by assault, but was unsuccessful.
- Areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Virnopillya, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna and Ridne were shelled in the Slvoyansk direction. The Armed Forces successfully repulsed enemy assaults in the areas of Dolyna, Kurulka and Mazanivka.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk from the southern direction. He fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka and Loskutivka districts. He struck an air strike near Vovchoyarivka. To support the offensive, the enemy strengthened the artillery group.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not fight actively, fired artillery at the area of the settlement of Mayaki.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians fired at Ukrainian positions with mortars, artillery and jet artillery near Mykolayivka, Berestovo, Pokrovsky, Kodema, and New York.
- The Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the Pavlivka area. After an unsuccessful assault, the occupiers withdrew.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Zaporizhzhya directions, Russian troops fired at Ukrainian positions with artillery and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane, Pisky, Maryinka, Prechistivka, Huliaipilske, and Belogorye. It fired missile and artillery strikes at the civilian infrastructure of settlements in the rear areas of the defense forces.
- In the South Buh area, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, Dobryanka, Hannivka, Zorya, Blahodatny and Luch. He struck missile strikes on the infrastructure of the city of Mykolayiv.
- With the support of army aircraft, the enemy tried to regain control of the settlement of Potemkine, was unsuccessful, withdrew.
- The blockade of the north-western part of the Black Sea continues.
- In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupation authorities continue to carry out "filtration" measures against local residents. Counterintelligence measures have been intensified at checkpoints.