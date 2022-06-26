”The main thing is to get to the border.” The government has stated that deported Ukrainians will be allowed into Ukraine even without documents

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine would allow all Ukrainians deported to Russia across the border, even without documents. The main thing is to get to the border.

She stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, about 75% of those who pass Russian filtration camps have the opportunity to escape, but not all return to Ukraine. In addition, documents are confiscated from people in these camps.

"We are currently developing routes that will run free vehicles that will help Ukrainians without money and without passports. There are simply no passports, they are taken away in these filtration camps, "she said.

Vereshchuk also stressed that there is an agreement with border guards to allow people into Ukraine even without documents, if they manage to get to the border.

"The main thing is to find a way to return home, to call us, we will help with tickets, with passport documents," she explained.