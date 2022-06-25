A World War II destroyer was found at a depth of 6.9 thousand meters in the Pacific Ocean. This is the deepest shipwreck in the world

A group of researchers found in the Philippine Sea at a depth of 6,895 meters American escort destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), which sank on October 25, 1944 during battles with the Japanese Navy. Then 89 members of the shipʼs crew were killed.

According to the BBC, DE-413 was found on June 22. The destroyer became the deepest sunken identified ship ever found. Previously, this status had the destroyer USS Johnston (DD-557), which died in the same battle as DE-413. The USS Johnston hull was found at a depth of 6,469 meters.

The researchers examined USS Samuel B. Roberts using underwater cameras. It turned out that the ship split into two parts, between which there is now a distance of 10 meters. In general, its cannon towers and part of the deck have survived.