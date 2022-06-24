Government launches three more eRobota support programs

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching three more business support programs under the eRobota project. These are grants for the manufacturing industry, the IT sector and startups, and grants for Start in IT training.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"We are launching three more programs, which are also aimed at creating new jobs, increasing the income of Ukrainians and developing our economy," Shmyhal said.

The first program is grants for the creation and development of processing enterprises: woodworking, furniture production, metalworking, agricultural processing, construction materials production, etc.

The amount of assistance will be up to UAH 8 million, and at least 25 new jobs must be created. In addition, those wishing to receive a grant must raise their own funds for their business and pay taxes. Terms of co-financing for the first applicants — own contribution should be 30%.

The second program concerns the development of the IT sector and startups in the field of high technology.

From UAH 750 thousand to 3.5 million for startups. The main funding criteria in this area are the creation of five jobs, as well as the emphasis on the development of new technologies and solutions.

The third program "Start in IT" is a scholarship program of up to UAH 30 thousand for training and skills of a junior developer, data analyst or graphic designer.

Funds can only be spent on school or courses to be determined by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The total budget of the program is UAH 1.8 billion, the state will provide an opportunity to start a career in IT for 60 thousand Ukrainians.