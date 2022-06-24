In Chernihiv, the trial of the occupier, who fired at a house from a tank, has begun

The trial over the Russian occupier Mikhail Kulikov has begun in the Desnyansky District Court of Chernihiv. He fired from a tank at an apartment in a high-rise building on the outskirts of the city.

"Suspilne" writes about it.

On February 26, the Russian military together with the commander of the tank battalion Leonid Shchetkin drove the Ring Road in the direction of Alexandrivka. At that moment, he was ordered to turn the tank turret towards the high-rise and shoot at it.

The occupier executed the order and hit the apartment on the 10th floor — almost completely destroying it. There were no people inside at that moment. On the same day, February 26, Kulikovʼs and Shchetkinʼs tanks were destroyed and both were taken prisoner.

On May 24, both tankers were handed over on suspicion of violating the rules of war. They face from 8 to 12 years in prison.