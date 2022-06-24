In Ukraine, it is not recommended to start the bathing season in seven oblasts — a list

Ukrainian rescuers recommend not to start the bathing season in seven oblasts due to explosive devices.

This was announced during a briefing on Friday, June 24, by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

"We do not recommend going on vacation near water bodies in Kyiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv oblasts. We urge citizens not to enter the water bodies until the territory is cleared," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.