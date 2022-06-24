In Ukraine, it is not recommended to start the bathing season in seven oblasts — a list

Ukrainian rescuers recommend not to start the bathing season in seven oblasts due to explosive devices.
This was announced during a briefing on Friday, June 24, by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.
"We do not recommend going on vacation near water bodies in Kyiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv oblasts. We urge citizens not to enter the water bodies until the territory is cleared," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.
Rescuers and pyrotechnics are currently working to clean the waters. About 33 hectares of water areas have already been cleared — in Kyiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv oblasts. Pyrotechnicians neutralized 664 explosive devices.
To date, local authorities in Ukraine have identified 240 places of recreation on water bodies, of which 194 have a beach. The areas that have been deoccupied or where hostilities are taking place have not started bathing seasons. The city of Kyiv also does not open beaches.