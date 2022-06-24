Warehouses, columns and radars. The Ministry of Digital Transformation named Russian targets that need to be reported to the intelligence

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov called the current list of Russian targets that need to be reported to Ukrainian intelligence through the Telegram-bot "eVoroh".

On his Facebook, he called on Ukrainians to share information on the accumulation and movement of Russian columns, artillery positions, ammunition depots, radar stations, transportation of equipment by rail and airfields for helicopters.

"Right now, our defenders need more information from peopleʼs intelligence. The Armed Forces of Ukraine especially need information about the enemyʼs equipment," the minister said. He asked to send information in the form of a photo or text description of what people saw. After sending it is necessary to delete photos and messages.