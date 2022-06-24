A temporary modular town was opened in Bucha

A temporary modular town for 352 people was opened in Bucha, Kyiv oblast. People who have lost their homes will live there.

This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

"This placement is temporary — the government, oblast and local authorities are currently actively working on long-term options for housing and restoration of damaged housing," said Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

A total of 704 people are planned to be accommodated in modular towns in Bucha at three locations.