Fourteen per day. The Russian army killed 338 children during the invasion of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian invasion, 338 children died and more than 610 were injured in Ukraine. Russia killed 14 children in one day.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

These figures are not final, as there is no reliable information from the areas where active hostilities continue and which are currently temporarily occupied by the enemy.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, most children were injured in Donetsk oblast — 335, Kharkiv oblast — 177, Kyiv oblast — 116, Chernihiv oblast — 68, Luhansk oblast — 55, Kherson oblast — 52, Mykolaiv oblast — 48, Zaporizhia oblast — 31, Sumy oblast — 17.