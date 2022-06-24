An IL-76 transport plane crashed in the Ryazan region of Russia, killing four people

In Russia, an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in Ryazan oblast. This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 24. A total of 10 people were on board. Four crew members were killed and five are now in hospital, an emergency source said.

"During the training flight without cargo due to the detected engine malfunction, the crew decided to land on the ground," — said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The plane was partially destroyed when it hit the ground, and power lines were damaged. The plane crashed into a field near private homes.