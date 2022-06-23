The court sentenced the mayor-collaborator of the city of Pivdenne in Kharkiv oblast to probation

Kharkiv court has sentenced Oleksandr Bryukhanov, a collaborating mayor of the city of Pivdenne in Kharkiv oblast. He was found guilty and sentenced to probation.

This is stated in the court decision.

It states that on February 27, Brukhanov addressed 70 residents of the city and urged them not to interfere with the Russian occupiers during the capture of the city. He explained that in order to save the lives of residents, it is necessary not to resist, so weapons will not be issued.

In court, Brukhanov fully admitted his guilt, repented and made a deal with the investigation. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but released from prison on probation for 2 years.