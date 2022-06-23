”Even the Bundeswehr does not have one.” The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany spoke about the contract for the purchase of the German air defense system

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that Ukraine had signed a contract for the creation and supply of the German air defense system IRIS-T. In total, they plan to buy 10 pieces.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I hope that Berlin will support the purchase of the next 10 stationary IRIS-T air defense systems, which are considered to be one of the coolest in the world and can provide a safe sky over Ukraine in the coming years," Melnyk said.

He personally thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for signing Ukraineʼs first contract with the manufacturer for € 178 million. These funds will be provided by the German government.

"By the way, even in the Bundeswehr there is no such air defense yet," the ambassador said.

Melnyk also said that Ukraine is currently waiting for permission from the German government to purchase another 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units.