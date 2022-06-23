Austria has decided to abolish compulsory coronavirus vaccination because it has proved ineffective

The Austrian government will soon abandon compulsory coronavirus vaccination because it has proved ineffective. They noted that the number of people willing to be vaccinated has not increased.

This was reported by Kronen Zeitung.

This was publicly announced by the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch. According to him, the new strain of Omicron has changed everything, because it is more contagious but much easier to tolerate. Therefore, the need for vaccination has decreased somewhat.

In addition, they noted that even the introduction of compulsory vaccination has not increased the number of people willing to be vaccinated, this issue has caused serious debate in society.

The bill on the abolition of compulsory vaccination is expected to be approved in July. Currently, this law on compulsory vaccinations has been suspended until August.