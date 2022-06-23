The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine assures that Russia has not created strike groups for a new offensive in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts

The Russian army has not created strike groups on the borders of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, so there is no threat of a new offensive in these oblasts. There, the enemy keeps a certain number of troops and shells the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of units of the Armed Forces to other directions.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko told about it at the briefing.

"Russia continues to maintain units of the armed forces in some areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. This is done to demonstrate the presence and to restrain our units of the Defense Forces. The formation of an enemy strike group to resume the offensive is not currently observed, "he said.