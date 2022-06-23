Ex-MP Ihor Markov was informed about the suspicion of collaboration

Law enforcement agencies reported suspicion of collaboration (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code) to former MP Ihor Markov.

This was reported by the SBU, police and the capital prosecutorʼs office.

Law enforcement officers do not name the ex-MP, but the photo clearly shows Markov, who has repeatedly appeared on Russian propaganda channels. A number of mass media also write that Markov was informed about the suspicion, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, the MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the VII convocation in 2014 left for Russia, where he conducted anti-Ukrainian activities. After the start of a full-scale invasion of Russian troops from March 15 to 19, 2022, he was in the occupied territory of Kyiv oblast, where he supported the actions of the occupiers, and his public statements were disseminated by federal channels of Russia.

On May 15, the suspect appeared on a Russian television channel and supported the occupation of part of Ukraine.