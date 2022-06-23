Education documents will be available in the Diia app

Education documents will be integrated into the "Diia" application in the near future. This is necessary for Ukrainians who find themselves in the occupied territories and want to enter higher education.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

"We agreed to integrate education documents into the Diia app so that people from the temporarily occupied territories could use digital copies," she wrote.

Vereshchuk also added that at a meeting with peopleʼs deputies, the Ministry of Education and the public sector, they decided to make it as easy as possible for entrants from territories affected by the war to enter universities.