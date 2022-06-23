”Harm the Armed Forces.” The Ministry of Defense reacted to the information about the “assault” on Kherson

The Ministry of Defense responded to reports of "successes" of the Armed Forces in occupied Kherson, which were disseminated by former deputies.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that disseminating such information was harmful to the Armed Forces.

"Even if you have your own sources of information at the front, you should not write details of military operations of the Armed Forces on social networks. Especially since the sources at the tactical level do not have the whole situation, because they have an idea of only a fragment [...]. And this harms the Armed Forces. The information about the liberation or loss of the settlement provided before the end of the operation is considered incorrect," Malyar wrote.

She added that in wartime, information is deliberately provided late, due to military expediency.