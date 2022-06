Rescuers extinguished a fire at an oil depot in the Novomoskovsk region, which occurred on June 18 as a result of a Russian missile strike.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Fuel oil and fuel tanks were extinguished for more than 108 hours. An enemy attack claimed the lives of three people. Another 14 people received burns and injuries, eight of them in hospital.