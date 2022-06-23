The army of the Russian Federation once again fired at the Dnipropetrovsk oblast from “Uragan”, two people are wounded

During the night, the enemy struck six times in residential areas of the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast from Hurricane multiple rocket launchers.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Two people were wounded in Apostolovo and hospitalized. There is the destruction of housing. The city is partially without light and water.

Cluster munitions remained in the streets and courtyards after the shelling. Rescuers moved people to safety. Now pyrotechnics are working. So far, 16 cassette elements have been found.

"I ask the locals to be careful. And under no circumstances should you touch suspicious objects, "the head of the region said.