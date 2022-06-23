”This is a provocation.” The head of Rivne oblast asks people not to go to the Belarusian forests for berries

The head of the Rivne Oblast State Administration Vitaliy Koval urged the residents of the oblast not to enter the territory of Belarus to collect berries.

"Recently, the leadership of the Republic of Belarus unilaterally allowed Ukrainians to visit the forests of Belarus to collect wild berries. This is a provocation. We ask you to take this consciously and not to cross the state border due to the fact that it is closed on the Ukrainian side, "said the head of the oblast military administration.

According to him, in the forests of Rivne oblast, the oblast defense council has identified areas where you can collect berries. Only in some communities is this prohibited.