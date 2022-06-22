Foreign Policy: The United States will provide Ukraine with Boston Dynamics Robo Dog for demining

The US Army will provide Ukraine with a robot Spot from Boston Dynamics for demining.

This was reported by Foreign Policy.

The work will be used by HALO Trust — Organization of life support of dangerous areas. It is a non-governmental organization that conducts humanitarian demining — eliminates the threat of explosive remnants of war: finds explosive objects, marks areas, draws up maps, clears explosive objects that did not explode in former combat zones, including mine traps.

HALO Trust director Chris Watley noted that the robot dog will be used for demining the area around Kyiv.