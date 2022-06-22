Foreign Policy: The United States will provide Ukraine with Boston Dynamics Robo Dog for demining

The US Army will provide Ukraine with a robot Spot from Boston Dynamics for demining.
This was reported by Foreign Policy.
The work will be used by HALO Trust — Organization of life support of dangerous areas. It is a non-governmental organization that conducts humanitarian demining — eliminates the threat of explosive remnants of war: finds explosive objects, marks areas, draws up maps, clears explosive objects that did not explode in former combat zones, including mine traps.
HALO Trust director Chris Watley noted that the robot dog will be used for demining the area around Kyiv.
- In mid-June, the Interior Ministry said that due to the Russian invasion, 30 million hectares of Ukraine need demining. Pyrotechnic units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already carried out initial demining on more than 2 million hectares.
- The robot from Boston Dynamics has already worked in Ukraine. In October 2020, he measured radiation in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.