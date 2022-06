Russian troops fired on Sumy oblast more than 80 times during the day.

The head of the oblast Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported about it.

In particular, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Hlukhivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotinska, Shalyhynska communities and Okhtyrka district were shelled. A man was killed and two were injured in the Okhtyrka district during the shelling of the Velykopysarivska community.